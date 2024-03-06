Create New Account
MLRS "Grad" covers a large group of retreating infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka direction
Footage is a few days old, but worth watching to understand what the enemy's situation is in this direction.

Footage of fire damage from the BM-21 Grad MLRS (it's a pity there were no cluster grenades on hand) on enemy infantry who intended to gain a foothold on the Petrovskoye-Lastochkino-Severnoye front line, but failed to do so.


