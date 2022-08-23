When biblical Christians call the society to abide by God's moral laws, which are what natural law is based on, many believe we are a calling for a theocracy. Well, every government known to man is based on a theocracy. In other words, whatever the god of the society is becomes the lawgiver, which is what the term means. There is no government that is NOT a theocracy. In this episode, we'll take a look at what the Lawgiver of the Bible outlined as law for society.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/show-me-your-lawgiver-i-will-show-you-your-god-video/

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