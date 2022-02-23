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Lynn Channel Feb 23, 2022
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10 views • February 23, 2022
Breaking News!!!
🦄 FDA Documents admits Covid19 PCR TEST was developed without isolated sample for test calibration.. Effectively admitting it's testing for something else! 😲😲😲
🦄 After Pfizer, now CDC giving alert on blood clots!!!
🦄 Biden admin is in panic mode! Biden Officials trying to recalculate US Covid19 hospitalizations...
🦄 CDC withheld(itinago) Covid19 Data from Americans to prevent vaccine hesitancy!!! 😲
🦄 A Clinical Trial Regional Director filed 2B lawsuit against Pf1zer and BioNtech alleging the Pharmaceutical companies fabricated and falsified their Covid19 Vaccine Trial Data!!! 😲
🦄 Billy Boy said we'll have another Pandemic!
🦄 CDC Director hints masking may end but will resume if cases increase.
🦄 Hongkong mandates Covid Tests for all residents!!!
🦄 Important updates on Russian - Ukraine tensions... Pls share if you care, maraming salamat po. 🙏❤️
🦄 FDA Documents admits Covid19 PCR TEST was developed without isolated sample for test calibration.. Effectively admitting it's testing for something else! 😲😲😲
🦄 After Pfizer, now CDC giving alert on blood clots!!!
🦄 Biden admin is in panic mode! Biden Officials trying to recalculate US Covid19 hospitalizations...
🦄 CDC withheld(itinago) Covid19 Data from Americans to prevent vaccine hesitancy!!! 😲
🦄 A Clinical Trial Regional Director filed 2B lawsuit against Pf1zer and BioNtech alleging the Pharmaceutical companies fabricated and falsified their Covid19 Vaccine Trial Data!!! 😲
🦄 Billy Boy said we'll have another Pandemic!
🦄 CDC Director hints masking may end but will resume if cases increase.
🦄 Hongkong mandates Covid Tests for all residents!!!
🦄 Important updates on Russian - Ukraine tensions... Pls share if you care, maraming salamat po. 🙏❤️
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