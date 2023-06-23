Create New Account
Above the Law
GoneDark
Published a day ago

This is real privilege with rules for Thee but not for Me.  Soap Opera continues but no one within the Elite ever gets punished.  Media harps on it for years but it's all for show.  But hey, the Titanic 2 sub is missing or whatever other distraction gets thrown to the masses.

corruptionorderlawjusticelegalrulescuriousprovocativeelite privilege

