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Give Your Heart Strophanthin
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34 views • November 05, 2020
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In this video we discuss cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, arrythmia, angina pectoris, heart congestion, blood pressure problems, etc. We explore whether the theories of heart attacks are correct, if alternative, well-founded ones exist, whether catheters, stents and bypasses make sense, and, most importantly we show the clinically proven advantages of the most powerful natural heart remedy known to mankind, Strophanthin.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we discuss cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, arrythmia, angina pectoris, heart congestion, blood pressure problems, etc. We explore whether the theories of heart attacks are correct, if alternative, well-founded ones exist, whether catheters, stents and bypasses make sense, and, most importantly we show the clinically proven advantages of the most powerful natural heart remedy known to mankind, Strophanthin.
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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