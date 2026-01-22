Will Consequences Reign?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Without repentance and the surrendering of yourself to Jesus Christ the consequences for your actions most certainly will reign in your life. They will be on the throne of your life, not you. So, will you repent or will you suffer? That is up to you—and there is no third option.
#Consequences, #Christ, #WhoWillYouTrust