The question on everybody's mind is, "Will we go to war with Iran?" The answer to that question is, absolutely. In 2001 Gen. Wesley Clark confirmed this:

Gen. Wesley Clark. Retired 4-star US Army general. Supreme Allied Commander of NATO during the Kosovo War. Here general Wesley Clark describes how he was told on 20th Sept. 2001 that the administration had decided to attack Iraq followed by Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.





