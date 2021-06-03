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PRO VACCINE DOCTOR SAYS 'We've Made A BIG MISTAKE With COVID Vaccine ROLL OUT'.
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953 views • June 03, 2021
Leaders of countries are being advised WRONGLY to say it is okay for vaccinated people to give a blood transfusion.
Dr. Byram Bridle replies:-
"We don't want transference of these pathogenic spike proteins to fragile patients who are transfused with that blood. This has an implications for infants who are suckling" Children because they are not at a high risk of infection ov sars cov-2 SHOULD NOT BE VACCINATED"
ON Point with Alex Pierson
https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Politics-Podcasts/ON-Point-with-Alex-Pierson-p1088555/
Investigative reporter, Alex talks with Dr. Byram Bridle, an Associate Professor on Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph about new peer-reviewed studies that suggests there may be terrifying reasons side effects such as heart inflammation, VITT, and other serious issues may occur in those who have been vaccinated. Let's get talking. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
compiled by soundgrounder music, youtube
Dr. Byram Bridle replies:-
"We don't want transference of these pathogenic spike proteins to fragile patients who are transfused with that blood. This has an implications for infants who are suckling" Children because they are not at a high risk of infection ov sars cov-2 SHOULD NOT BE VACCINATED"
ON Point with Alex Pierson
https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Politics-Podcasts/ON-Point-with-Alex-Pierson-p1088555/
Investigative reporter, Alex talks with Dr. Byram Bridle, an Associate Professor on Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph about new peer-reviewed studies that suggests there may be terrifying reasons side effects such as heart inflammation, VITT, and other serious issues may occur in those who have been vaccinated. Let's get talking. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
compiled by soundgrounder music, youtube
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