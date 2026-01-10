Going Through the Rabbit Hole of Health ~ A Re-birth of Real Health ~

In today's discussion we will talk on the great strides and progress of the MAHA movement in their efforts to regain and restore real health, and we will talk about Robert Kennedy's new food pyramid that will cut out sugars and carbs, and thus focus on vitamins, fats, proteins, and cholesterol as the staples to a healthy diet. We will also talk about vaccines no longer being forced upon us, but that we would have a constitutional right to say no to vaccines if we want to. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 458 entitled "MAHA on the Move."





