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The Perfect Salad- The Art of Health with Gary Null
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123 views • February 03, 2022
Complete motivation and confidence to serve an abundant salad next meal.
7 minutes in Gary covers dressings.
Mustard Vinaigrette- 1. Start with your favorite mustard, a couple of tablespoons in a blender. 2. Add olive oil, a little water, and seasonings such as cayenne pepper, black pepper, a little salt, horseradish, and honey. 3. "Blend that around, it's outrageous!"
7 minutes in Gary covers dressings.
Mustard Vinaigrette- 1. Start with your favorite mustard, a couple of tablespoons in a blender. 2. Add olive oil, a little water, and seasonings such as cayenne pepper, black pepper, a little salt, horseradish, and honey. 3. "Blend that around, it's outrageous!"
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