The Devil tried Harming Me and My Family for Exposing the Rapture Pt.1
Heavenly Glory
Published 17 hours ago

Testimony of how I was almost Gassed twice in a few days after I stood on the truth of the Rapture. You know you are over the Target when the enemy attacks. Thank you, Lord, for your mercy.   

Pt.2    https://youtu.be/skwrFRaLPho   Exposing the Pre-Trib. Rapture

salvationpre-trib rapturewrath of godfalse doctrine2nd comingjohn darbyscolfield notes

