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【419 5th Anniversary】04/19/2022 Mr. Hao Haidong and Ms. Ye Zhaoying shared that the Russians around them have bank accounts closed by Spanish banks and can’t find jobs. Mr. Guo shared that the United States and Europe have 100% control over the list of all CCP and Russian government officials. The future of the CCP in the world will definitely be more miserable than that of Russia.