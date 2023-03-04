Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 3, 2023
Yet another narrative reversal sees parts of the U.S. Government now saying COVID came from a Chinese lab. The HighWire reveals who kept this information from the American public from the beginning and why the same players are back at it with bird flu.
#JeremyFarrar #LabLeak #BirdFlu #COVID #Wuhan #WHO
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bma3w-the-pandemic-pipeline-from-covid-to-bird-flu.html
