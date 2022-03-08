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Call: They Might as Well Put Me in a Concentration Camp at This Point! [07.03.2022]
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33 views • March 08, 2022
Note: Yeah I know how Call feel about this... A few of my videos:
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
YouTube no 2. Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 38 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Another Trailer Deleted from Satanic YouTube - 'Brought to you by PFIZER' [23.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dH18IxQoWF81/
Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 2/2 [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3b7bGx3Vdu8/
There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear.[19 sept 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FEmnl0F5Fep0/
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
Fascism and PoliceState in Denmark ? [Jep]... [30.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UwwUxbxps2vB/
'Something is rotten in the state of Denmark' - William Shakespeare
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fhNR207ZBoqW/
30.11.2020 Politiet: "Snak pænt" ... Mig: Det gør jeg sq da også...
Translated: "Speak Nicely".. Me: I Fucking do...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GObAhafVxEs2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
Translated: Freedom or Facism? (Pedophilia)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Frihedskæmper Pia Thomsen får ordet [Kbh 12.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUAy4nnAJ2nG/
24/7 Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark [12.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oXry0c6saBnq/
24/7 Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark today [17.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/thdV3rFQVYeN/
Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 9 Finale (09.01.2021) Links Below!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wiEYN4UHTUgj/
And there are many more... Sick Psychopathic Satanic world we all live in...
10,697 Views mar 7, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
87.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KeN6hWI3Xzg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
I WILL ONLY BE UPLOADING ON THE CHANNELS BELOW FROM NOW ON:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxqPQXgKC7M&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ZhRoO6oNM&;t=0s
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
YouTube no 2. Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 38 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Another Trailer Deleted from Satanic YouTube - 'Brought to you by PFIZER' [23.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dH18IxQoWF81/
Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 2/2 [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3b7bGx3Vdu8/
There is NO deadly 'Pandemic'. The data is clear.[19 sept 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FEmnl0F5Fep0/
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
Fascism and PoliceState in Denmark ? [Jep]... [30.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UwwUxbxps2vB/
'Something is rotten in the state of Denmark' - William Shakespeare
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fhNR207ZBoqW/
30.11.2020 Politiet: "Snak pænt" ... Mig: Det gør jeg sq da også...
Translated: "Speak Nicely".. Me: I Fucking do...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GObAhafVxEs2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
Translated: Freedom or Facism? (Pedophilia)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Frihedskæmper Pia Thomsen får ordet [Kbh 12.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUAy4nnAJ2nG/
24/7 Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark [12.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oXry0c6saBnq/
24/7 Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark today [17.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/thdV3rFQVYeN/
Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 9 Finale (09.01.2021) Links Below!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wiEYN4UHTUgj/
And there are many more... Sick Psychopathic Satanic world we all live in...
10,697 Views mar 7, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
87.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KeN6hWI3Xzg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
I WILL ONLY BE UPLOADING ON THE CHANNELS BELOW FROM NOW ON:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxqPQXgKC7M&;t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6ZhRoO6oNM&;t=0s
Keywords
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