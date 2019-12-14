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THE OTHER SIDE OF THE OPIATE CRISIS: MY OWN STORY
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7 views • December 14, 2019
First I want to apologize for the occasional swallowing. The medication I was on when I made this video made my mouth very dry. Chronic pain can be hell to live with, especially in this day and age. Doctors don't want to take a chance on prescribing what works as the CDC and the federal government have them very intimidated. So people like me who are looking for help to survive daily are classed in with the drug addicts that have made the problem. If you suffer with chronic pain contact me and tell me you story and maybe I will do a follow up video featuring you. Thanks for watching and God Bless!
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