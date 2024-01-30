Create New Account
From the 'London Outreach March' - 'PROTECT THE CHILDREN' - Marched to the Gates of Buckingham Palace on Sat, JAN 27th - Footsteps For Freedom • Aaron Leeves & Geoff Mealing - part 3
SAVE OUR CHILDREN - 'London Outreach March' - Event Sat, 27th Jan 2024 - #OccupyTheGetty #LONDONOUTREACH


Other videos of the march yesterday are at Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StevenDKelley


@StevenDKelley @AaronLeeves @GeoffMealing


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081293087482


https://www.facebook.com/geoff.mealing.3


Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!


https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage


Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley


https://www.stevendkelley.com/

steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley

