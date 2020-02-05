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The Green New Deal (MIRRORED)
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119 views • February 05, 2020
The Green New Deal (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/72tjqfzqlHA
Under the Green New Deal transportation plan, you can drive from Paris to Madrid in only five days, and it will only cost $350.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/72tjqfzqlHA
Under the Green New Deal transportation plan, you can drive from Paris to Madrid in only five days, and it will only cost $350.
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