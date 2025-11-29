Ukrainian SBU-backed attacks on tankers off the coast of Turkey.

Interestingly: the attacks took place at the same time as the heads of the security services of Russia and Ukraine were holding talks in Ankara.

Ukraine used domestically produced Sea Baby naval drones to strike two Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea, an official from Ukraine’s security services told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The two oil tankers, Kairos and Virat — said to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that evade sanctions — were struck in quick succession off Turkey’s Black Sea coast late Friday afternoon.

More:

The Virat tanker, which caught fire the day before off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea, sustained additional damage in the morning. This was reported to "Izvestia" by the Main Directorate for Maritime Affairs of Turkey.

It is specified that the damage was minor, and the tanker remains afloat. It is located near the coast of Turkey.

Representatives of the agency noted that the vessel is in stable condition and continues to move. The exact time of the incident has not yet been established.

There is no information about suspicious maritime drones or other objects in the area of the incident. Turkish authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the second strike on the tanker.

More about this in article:

https://www.rmoutlook.com/national-business/ukraines-naval-drones-strike-russian-oil-tankers-in-the-black-sea-off-the-turkish-coast-11557596



Adding:

Donald Trump announced the annulment of all documents signed by Joe Biden using an "autopen."

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden using an 'autopen,' which was about 92% of them, is hereby annulled and no longer has any force or effect. The 'autopen' cannot be used unless personally approved by the President of the United States. The radical left-wing crazies surrounding Biden around the beautiful Resolute desk in the Oval Office took the presidency away from him. I hereby cancel all executive orders and everything else that was not signed directly by Lying Joe Biden, because the people who worked with the 'autopen' did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the process of using the 'autopen,' and if he says he was, he will be charged with perjury," said the US president.