Odessa, firefighters are trying to extinguish a ship of a Ukrainian-Turkish company, which was hit by Russian ballistic missiles - clip 2

In Odessa, firefighters are trying to extinguish a ship of a Ukrainian-Turkish company, which was hit by ballistic missiles.

▪️In the port of Odessa, a cargo ship was damaged and one person was injured. In the port of Chornomorsk, a ship flying the Turkish flag, which was transporting electric generators, was damaged, said Ukrainian Development Minister Kuleba.

▪️ The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and local media are publishing footage of a fire on board.

Adding, from yesterday:

Peace talks shell game? While Trump touts deal, Congress ignores him and keeps the cash for Ukraine flowing

💸 The House greenlit a ~$1T must-pass defense authorization bill this week, including $400M per year for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

🌏 Created in 2015, USAI has already poured $14B+ into the US military-industrial complex’s coffers to pump up Ukraine’s army with American equipment, training and logistical support.

🌏 When Trump tried to freeze $400M in USAI aid in 2019 to get Zelensky to probe the firing of a prosecutor examining pay-to-play corruption linked to then former Vice President Biden, it got him impeached and nearly booted out of office.

🌏 In late 2024, after Trump’s reelection, Republicans and Democrats joined forces to refill the USAI with $1.22B in additional cash, providing Kiev with insurance in case Trump somehow tried to make good on his promise to end the conflict “in 24 hours” through a couple of phone calls.

🌏 That didn’t happen, and Trump spent much of 2025 threatening to cut off aid, and shifting the Ukraine support burden onto Europe via a scheme involving Europeans buying US-made weapons to give Zelensky.

🌏 Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker reported this week that new aid commitments in 2025 hit rock bottom since 2022, and that Europe has agreed less than ~$5B in new aid. By comparison, from 2022 - 2024, annual NATO aid allocations averaged nearly $49B.

🌏 Still, even if Trump’s peace push pressure works, the president is trapped in an ‘emperor with no clothes’ scenario in which Congress can simply bypass him to keep the war going. That’s because constitutionally, Congress has the power of the purse.

🌏 And while Trump could veto aid, lawmakers can override him through a 2/3 majority. In a Congress with just a handful of America First lawmakers in the House, and even fewer in the Senate, the president could be left powerless to stop further aid to Ukraine.