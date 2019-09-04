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Owen Shroyer Sets Up Tent City Outside Of Austin City Hall - War Room Full Show
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169 views • September 04, 2019
Owen Shroyer hosts the War Room from the "War Tent" in front of Austin City Hall where he spends the day feeding the homeless and interviewing various guests on Austin’s new homeless ordinance. He is also joined by a former liberal who explains her experiencing being red pilled. Harrison Smith co-hosts and gives Owen a million dollar idea.
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