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If "Deep Impact in real life" were to happen in our lifetimes, I’d bet on the next seven days. Here's why: this week we are all dashing through the Taurid meteor stream, and a foreboding 12,000-year-old Atlantean whisper, enshrined in the rock at Göbekli Tepe, points to our time (1960 to 2040).
So I suggest that you take a little time to meditate on your death—memento mori. Contemplating the inevitable puts things into perspective. All those things we stress and fret about retreat into the shadows when we look down the long tunnel of time that leads to a box in the ground...
02:30 Hancock's claims about the Taurids and Atlantis
05:25 Göbekli Tepe and the proposed 1960-2040 window
08:50 Cosmic risk, uncertainty, and the limits of prediction
17:12 Memento mori: remembering death
20:09 Arminius, freedom, and resisting comfort
22:05 Imagine what you might regret at life's end
24:03 A graveyard meditation as a practical exercise
For everything mentioned here, read: Catastrophic cosmic impact in the next 7 days? 📑 via the Limitless philosophy library
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless.
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