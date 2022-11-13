Create New Account
Catastrophic cosmic impact in the next 7 days?
233 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 16 days ago |

I certainly hope not, but if "Deep Impact in real life" were to happen in our lifetimes, I’d bet on the next seven days…This week I’ll suggest that you take a little time to meditate on your death — memento mori. Contemplating the inevitable puts things into perspective. All those things we stress and fret about retreat into the shadows when we look down the long tunnel of time that leads to a box in the ground.


📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/195-catastrophic-cosmic-impact

Keywords
preppingdeathsurvivalisthistoryconspiracyatlantisphilosophygraham hancockdeep impactgobekli tepecovidplandemicamerica beforememento moritaurid meteor streamcatastrophic cosmic impactcosmic impactmagicians of the godsapocalyptic prediction

