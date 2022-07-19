CERN | On July 5th 2022, Why Is CERN Trying to "Mimic Approach the Energies That Happened At the BIG BANG"!?

Watch the Full Length Documentaries:

The 2021 Technology as religion | VPRO Documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCARqmwyN98

Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Watch the Yuval Noah Harari - 2017 Humans, Gods and Technology Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY

What do the scientists at CERN claim to be trying to achieve?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGW75oOoRo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5fLbTJ7PEQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8

Why is the World Economic Forum discussing the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/

Watch the 2017 Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM

Why does Anthropocene stand for “human” “gene control”?

Why is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault (https://www.croptrust.org/work/svalbard-global-seed-vault/) now under control by Bill Gates, Syngenta and Rockefeller? http://thegaiareports.weebly.com/how-bill-gates-syngenta-and-rockefeller-became-custodians-of-the-doomsday-crop-diversity-vault.html

The Svalbard Global Seed project will be run by an organization called the Global Crop Diversity Trust (GCDT). The Global Crop Diversity Trust is based in Rome and its Board is chaired by Margaret Catley-Carlson. Catley-Carlson was also president until 1998 of the New York-based Population Council, John D. Rockefeller’s population reduction organization, set up in 1952 to advance the Rockefeller family’s eugenics program under the cover of promoting “family planning,” birth control devices, sterilization and “population control” in developing countries.

What Is CERN? CERN is a particle accelerator / collider. It is the largest machine in the world made by man. WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dyS8ak7FXk

Watch the Yuval Noah Harari - 2017 Humans, Gods and Technology Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY

Why Did Stephen Hawking Say That the Discovery of the God Particle Could Wipe Out the Universe? https://www.cnet.com/science/stephen-hawking-god-particle-may-wipe-out-the-universe/

Why Is CERN named after Cernunnos? In Gallo-Roman religion, Cernunnos was a deity depicted with antlers, seated cross-legged, and is associated with stags, horned serpents, dogs, bulls, and rats. What is CERN? What Does CERN Stand For? Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (European Council for Nuclear Research) See Their Opening Celebration HERE:

https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799

Why Is CERN Turning On Their 13.6 Trillion Electron Volts Hadron Collider on July 5th 2022?

Why Is CERN Located On the Border of France and Switzerland and On Top of the Former Temple of Apollyon Where Apollyon Was Worshiped? Read - https://home.web.cern.ch/about Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8

Why Was CERN Created to Re-Create the Same Conditions That Existed Right After the “Big Bang?” - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTHzB4h0po4

Was CERN Placed at the Doorway to the Entrance of the Bottomless Pit Described in Revelation 9:11? “And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” - Revelation 9:11

Why Is a Statue of Shiva “The Destroyer” Located Outside of CERN? Shiva also known as Mahadeva ("Great God"), is one of the main deities of Hinduism. He is the supreme god within Shaivism, one of the three most influential denominations in contemporary Hinduism. He is one of the five primary forms of God in the Smarta tradition, and "the Destroyer" or "the Transformer" among the Trimurti, the Hindu Trinity of the primary aspects of the divine.

Why Did CERN Decide to Call the Internet? 1989 - CERN invented the World Wide Web (Hebrew W = 6)