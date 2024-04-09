The Trump Eclipse

Redpills Coming Right At You
* In a recent interview with Ned Ryun, Jesse discussed the issue of normies waking up.
* Now he’s alluding to apocalypses, rituals and sacrifices — and hinting at NCSWIC.
◦ WATCH: The Most Important Moment In Human History!!!
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 April 2024)
