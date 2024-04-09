Create New Account
The Trump Eclipse
Son of the Republic
* In a recent interview with Ned Ryun, Jesse discussed the issue of normies waking up.

* Now he’s alluding to apocalypses, rituals and sacrifices — and hinting at NCSWIC.

◦ WATCH: The Most Important Moment In Human History!!!


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350537643112

jesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenapocalypsesacrificered pillritualpanderingtrumpocalypsegreat awakeningeclipseredpillncswicnormie

