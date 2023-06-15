REAL TALK W-ME / 2 SUNS IN RED IRON OXIDE SKY FROM WORMWOOD-PX IN CANADA / 6.2+ QUAKE PHILIPPINES / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





June 15, 2023





Today is now 6/15/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video some real talk from me to you all discussing things happening prophecy wise and biblical in nature... I started talking and only wanted to do some real chat from me to you all for 10 minutes though spoke around 18 minutes lol sorry to those who dont wanna hear my snotty nose that's all stuffy like a Turkey on Thanksgiving lol.. you'll see blood red skies over canada though what the guy missed that recorded the footage he also caught a planet x system body near the sun that was extremely obvious though he was to perplexed by the red sky which all waters and skies are turning red globally yet mainstream media will continue lying and make excuses why skies and waterways are becoming red. It's happening globally due to red iron oxide dust falling from the brown dwarf star earths twin sun we know as planet x today. Biblically planet x has many names like wormwood in revelation 8 or the destroyer in the old and new biblical testaments and the fiery red dragon in revelation 12. The same body God used during the 10 biblical plagues that not only effected Egypt back in the time where moses freed the hebrew/ jewish slaves out of Egypt but effected the world then as all ancient peoples recorded the destroyer planet x and what it did to the world then. God used it also to eclipse the sun after christ died on the cross and the moon scholars know turned bloody red and the sun darkened and there was a great quake that wasn't only effecting Israel but the whole world recorded the quake after christ's soul and spirit left his body on the cross.... you'll see footage connected to the story in my last video where a young man called police describing 2 giant beings 9-10 feet tall he saw with others in his back yard and a possible ufo/craft that was cloaked in his back yard that Made global news especially since pictures came out of one possible entity while footage I found was supposedly the real footage and was caught in may the time the young man called police that also was may. Others think it could be staged I felt that is possible knowing our own government works NOT with aliens but with real fallen entities specifically the nephillim in underground military bases as multiple military and government insiders have told that truth... like Phil Schneider on YouTube, if look his name up with dulce base in YouTube search he died ( was killed horribly) not long after leaking truth in talks he gave and physical evidence he gave the public on multiple speaking tours.. the thing that mainstream news now is openly speaking on relating to my last video could be staged obviously due to that wanr to deceive the public let humanity think good aliens in reality ( fallen interdimensional beings) are coming to save humanity, and as after christ raptures Christians into heaven to protect his own out of the 7 years of God's wrath/ judgement on earth as christ stated clearly in revelation 3:10 reserved for those who love the world and worldly things who by free will reject christ as lord we know when after christ raptures Christians then world leaders and governments will lie saying aliens took people off earth yet reality jesus ( yeshua) will be the one to have raptured Christians off earth though world governments won't say truth when it comes... so yes what occured in Las vegas with the fallen entity I feel the the footage I shared of the evil looking creature is real though did the government let it out if a base or it just happened in perfect timing? I can't say... in the Philippines a shallow large 6.2 to a 6.6 size quake hit. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section if on YouTube where I pin my notes in the comments section.





