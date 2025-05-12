🚨PROF. JOHN MEARSHEIMER: US & ISRAELI POLICY IS TO KEEP SYRIA🇸🇾 WRECKED

‘America’s policy towards Syria is basically Israel’s policy. And what the United States was bent on doing was wrecking Syria and keeping it wrecked. This is what the Israelis want to do with Iran🇮🇷.’

‘They don’t simply want to do away with Iran’s nuclear capability…they want to wreck Iran. They want to turn Iran into Syria. And what the Israelis are doing in Syria is going to great lengths to make sure Syria remains a dysfunctional state.’

-Prof. John Mearsheimer on the latest episode of Going Underground

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6t8ekr-prof.-john-mearsheimer-israel-owns-the-trump-administration-israel-is-a-lia.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp