Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 48 - February 2, 2024

Alex hosted his 48th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on February 2, 2024. The webinar was just over two hours and thirty-four minutes in length. This webinar did not include a monologue and Alex answered questions right through. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and thirty-four minutes, Alex answered 33 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* Is your soul family from your point of origin or a compilation of where you have been incarnating from?

* How do timelines shift?

* Do the Andromedans have different races, and are the Hebrews related to a specific ET group?

* Are there thousands of illegal immigrants pouring over the border?

* Are we going to ascend through being taken by ships or by our raised vibration?

* How does the merging of timelines affect the people involved?

* Do we still need to pay taxes with the new Quantum Financial System?

* What is happening in Brazil about NWO involvement?

* How does telepathy work? If I am thinking in English, how do the extraterrestrials understand?

* Will there be a polar shift in the 2030s?

* What is happening with the Schumann-resonance?

* Have the Pleiadians taken over the Space Arks?

* Will the new healing technologies be able to rebalance our frequencies to reduce pain?

* Which dimension did the Nibiruans come from?

* What are your thoughts on the Emerald tablets of Thoth?

* Does our physical location play a part in being contacted or in the ascension process?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the entire webinar.

