FAILURE California: Gives Illegals Free Healthcare While Taxing You to Death

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California has become a complete failed state run by corrupt Democrats. In this rant I expose the massive fraud in welfare programs, the disgusting "Stop Nick Shirley Act" designed to silence fraud exposers, endless tax increases, pushing illegal aliens to vote, and giving them free healthcare while citizens get crushed. The one-party machine is destroying the Golden State. #CaliforniaFailedState #NickShirley #StopNickShirleyAct #CaliforniaFraud #IllegalAliensVoting #TaxHikes #GavinNewsom #OpenBorders #WelfareGrift #AmericanTaxpayer