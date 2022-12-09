In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





December 8, 2022





Yale alum Dr. Naomi Wolf exposes how the Department of HHS paid Yale 607 million dollars to force vaccines on returning students after winter break. Ivy League Yale ignores “common sense” and “trusting the science” that the vaccines cause more harm to the age group and that they do nothing to prevent transmission of COVID.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zmwek-live-1-govt-pays-universities-millions-to-push-death-jab.html







