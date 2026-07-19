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A Major Gold Company Just Collapsed—Why it is NOT a Surprise! - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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Dr. Kirk Elliott breaks down the collapse of a major precious-metals company—and explains why the warning signs were hiding in plain sight. He reveals how certain gold and silver business models can expose investors to delays, inflated premiums, inventory risk, and major losses when markets move quickly. Dr. Kirk also explains why bullion matters, why collectible coins may not retain the value buyers expect, and what investors should understand before trusting a company with their retirement savings. As political uncertainty, de-dollarization, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and growing industrial demand reshape the global economy, this conversation exposes the difference between simply owning precious metals and owning them the right way.


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