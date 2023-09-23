How they Rewrite History in Real Time, Defending Real History w/ Maryam Henein









Investigative journalist, Maryam Henein, rejoins the program to discuss history being changed in real time. How they are reframing the COVID narrative and ensuring a false version of history will become the new reality for future humanity. You can follow Maryam Henein and her work at https://maryamhenein.com/ or follow her on Substack at https://substack.com/@maryamhenein





