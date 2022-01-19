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WARNING - GRAPHIC _ Trump is a Reptilian Clone
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3696 views • January 19, 2022
WARNING this video has nudity.... This video was originally posted by Kanye West exposing the Cloning Industry in Hollywood and in Politics. Trump not only has clones but he is a Serpent Seed Reptilian Hybrid - and MAGA is fifth degree Satanism.
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