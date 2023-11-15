Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-coming-famine-for-the-word-of-god/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“The days are coming when there will be a famine of the WORD GOD. For those who treasure it, then hide it now in your hearts, so it will be with you always!" says The LORD!"
