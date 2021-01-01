© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Normal - Was ist denn noch NORMAL? [Mirror]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • January 01, 2021
Partystimmung wegen Abtreibungsrecht. "Mein Körper. Meine Wahl" Die gleichen Leute, welche diese Slogans unterstützen, sagen einem aber auch: "Lass dich impfen. Nimm den Aluhut ab." FTAOL erörtert, wer hier einen Aluhut auf hat . . .
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
Der nationale Spätschoppen auf Dlive
https://dlive.tv/FTAOL
Jeden Sonntag ab ca 20:30 Uhr
Every Sunday from about 20:30 European time
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
Der nationale Spätschoppen auf Dlive
https://dlive.tv/FTAOL
Jeden Sonntag ab ca 20:30 Uhr
Every Sunday from about 20:30 European time
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.