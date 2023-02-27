Mystic Priest Fr Gobbi Messages on How Satan Has Penetrated to the Very Summit of the Church!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Feb 27, 2023





Messages From Fr Gobbi Regarding Satan's Penetration to the Summit of the Church!





Message 332 of the blue book -There has also entered into the Church disunity, division, strife and antagonism. The forces of atheism and Masonry, having infiltrated within it, are on the point of breaking up its interior unity and of darkening the splendor of its sanctity. These are the times, foretold by me, when cardinals will be set against cardinals, bishops against bishops and priests against priests and the flock of Christ will be torn to pieces by rapacious wolves, who have found their way in under the clothing of defenseless and meek lambs. Among them there are even some who occupy posts of great responsibility and, by means of them, Satan has succeeded in entering and in operating at the very summit of the Church. Bishops and priests of the holy Church of God, how great today is your responsibility! The Lord is about to demand of you an account of how you have administered his vineyard. Repent, seek pardon, make amends and, above all, be once again faithful to the task which has been entrusted to you...





🌟 For Austrailian devoutees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfOWfN4BmGo