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This is why Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize | Doug Collins
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3 views • September 16, 2020
Congressman Doug Collins comments on President Trump's, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani's signing of the historic Abraham Accords at the White House, and the reactions to the signings that have been felt around the political world in Washington and beyond. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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