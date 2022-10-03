https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/ - Never before uploaded on here. Since Brian Hill has proven his innocence in the corrupt Virginia Courts, proven judicial corruption, now these are being uploaded.

Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alt News on WAR ROOM SHOW (1st HOUR) Wednesday 9/13/2017 : Owen Shroyer, Free Speech Systems, LLC, Infowars : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive



Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News, appeared on Infowars new television series of the "War Room" with Owen Shroyer (host).



The WAR ROOM with Owen Shroyer is a new online television series of a political talk show that is run by the host Owen Shroyer, with pop-in guests and/or hosts from other shows such as Alex Jones, Millie Weaver, and even Roger Stone of StoneColdTruth. Thanks to INFOWARS, more now know about the frame up of Journalist Brian David Hill ("Brian D. Hill") and more people will know about his FOIA lawsuit exposing the corrupt U.S. Attorney Office people for the Middle District of North Carolina. Brian also mentioned about his involvement with Alex Jones and Stewart Rhodes back in 2012 at Chantilly, VA. His involvement with the Nullify-NDAA petition. His testimony about how Senator Philip Edward Berger has disdain for Brian and his Nullify-NDAA petition.



Brian D. Hill is/was involved in an ongoing Federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit:



https://archive.org/details/HillvEOUSA - FOIA lawsuit archive managed by Stanley Bolten



Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News has filed a lawsuit against the Executive Office for United States Attorneys (EOUSA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (U.S. DOJ). It is filed in Federal Court, for the U.S. District Court, for the Western District of Virginia.

The Judge assigned to the case is named: Judge Jackson L. Kiser, in the Danville division.

This lawsuit is being filed over the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on allegations of FOIA violations such as the U.S. Attorney Office of Greensboro, North Carolina, possibly covering up or concealing evidence records which includes the Confession Audio CD and State investigative report. Upon any factual allegation via a factfinder, may be useful as new evidence for a new trial or aid towards ground of Actual Innocence.

The purpose for the FOIA lawsuit appears to be for attempting to prove Actual Innocence or take it back to a Trial.



Backup of some or all of Court Documents as collected by RECAP:



https://archive.org/details/gov.uscourts.vawd.107173



Appeal Court Documents updated by RECAP tool: https://archive.org/details/gov.uscourts.ca4.17-1866



Read other material concerning USWGO Alternative News founder Brian D. Hill being framed and wrongfully convicted:



https://archive.org/details/USWGOFOIAAppealFilings

https://archive.org/details/USWGOFOIAAppealFilingsFAX - VentaFax PDF records and Transmission Tickets



Check Status of filing here: https://foiaonline.regulations.gov/foia/action/public/view/appeal?objectId=090004d281192b92 - FOIA appeal case number status

http://wearechange.org/case-brian-d-hill/ - WeAreChange (WRC) article about Brian D. Hill being framed

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1541362497/ - Amazon book "The Frame Up of Journalist Brian D. Hill"

https://archive.org/details/USAvHill - Criminal case files federal case

https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-fully-pardon-journalist-brian-d-hill-frame-up-victim - Petition asking U.S. President Trump to pardon Brian

http://www.ronpaulforums.com/showthread.php?508153-Published-White-House-letters-show-Frame-Up-operation-of-Journalist&p=6425914

https://archive.org/details/TheWhiteHouseBrianDHill - Brian D. Hill's White House Correspondence



https://8ch.pl/pol/res/29717.html - /pol/ - DOJ Leak #1: Brian David Hill framed



https://8ch.pl/pol/res/30618.html - /pol/ - Proof that Brian D. Hill was framed