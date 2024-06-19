Death by Distracted Dad! Freedomain Call In

In this heartfelt conversation, we delve into the caller's challenging upbringing shaped by divorce, neglect, and emotional struggles. The host provides nuanced insights on neglect as a form of abuse, while personal anecdotes and discussions on self-confidence and coping mechanisms add depth to the dialogue. The caller bravely shares struggles with identity and self-worth, leading to introspection and growth with the host's compassionate guidance. The conversation emphasizes the importance of positive social connections and personal responsibility in the caller's journey towards self-improvement and well-being.





