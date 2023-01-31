NATO fighters escorted a Belarusian Il-76MD over the neutral waters of the Baltic - Su-27s of the Russian Aerospace forces flew all the way alongside.

NATO fighters escorted a Belarusian Il-76MD over the neutral waters of the Baltic on January 27. The aircraft was relocated from Machulishchi to the Chkalovsk airfield in Kaliningrad. Su-27s of the Russian Aerospace forces flew all the way alongside.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.