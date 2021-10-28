X22 REPORT - The Dominos Are Beginning To Fall, All Roads Lead To [HRC], Everything Is In Motion

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The Dominos Are Beginning To Fall, All Roads Lead To [HRC], Everything Is In Motion
The patriots are on the hunt, the dominos are falling. Each indictment that comes out will all lead back to the treasons people that spied on Trump, but in the end it will lead back to one person, Trump has told when he was campaigning what he was going to do, arrest HRC. The clock is ticking down and everything is motion.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.