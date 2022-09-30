Nurse Killed by VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST less than 24 hours after injection

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Regan Laine Lewis, 20, of Grinnell, KS, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, in Kearney, NE.
Regan was good at caring for people, which lead her to pursue a career in nursing. Regan worked her way up from a CNA to a CMA, and then in May of 2022, became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Colby Health and Rehab and was continuing her studies at Colby Community College to receive her Associates Degree in Nursing and become a Registered Nurse.
Source:
https://t.me/died_suddenly/759
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