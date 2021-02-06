Interview with Dr. Manuel Aparicio about his use of The Universal Antidote

Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse

Dr. Aparicio describes his discovery of The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide), and he recounts the past year of use during the COVID-19 pandemic. He describes a 99.6% cure rate, and he tells about a 100% prophylactic prevention rate. He also describes some other remarkable reversals of Non-Insulin Dependent Diabetes. Medical Director and Health Manager Centro Médico Jurica High specialty in Traumatology and Orthopedics, Spine Surgery, and Scoliosis Sub-specialty in the management of pediatric fractures. Post-graduate from Shriners Hospital, with a subspecialty in pediatric orthopedics. Preparation in pediatric spine surgery in the best hospitals in the United States. Born in Mexico, D.F. Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, Certified Physician from the Mexican Council of Orthopedics and Traumatology attended the Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro in Querétaro, Qro. where he received the title of General Physician. In 2009 he received the title of orthopedist at UMAE 14 CMN IMSS in Veracruz, where he completed his residency in orthopedic and trauma surgery. Later, he made his first sub-specialty in pediatric trauma at the Magdalenas de las Salinas hospital in Mexico City. He completed his training in pediatric orthopedics at the Shriners Para Niños Hospital in Mexico City. Finally, he specified his preparation in pediatric spine surgery in the best hospitals in the United States. Dr. Manuel Aparicio has conducted multiple investigations and publications in national and international indexed journals as well as participated as a speaker in multiple national and international conferences. He currently serves as Medical Director and Health Manager of the Jurica Medical Center and is a Full Member of the Mexican College of Orthopedics and Traumatology, the Mexican Society of Pediatric Orthopedics, the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, the Scoliosis Research Society.