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DO YOU DRINK A LOT OF WATER AND CONSUME A LOT OF CANNABIS? YOU MIGHT WANT TO WATCH THIS!!
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305 views • March 11, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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The legalization of cannabis in Canada has led to a plethora of innovative products in the health and wellness sector where cannabinoids such as CBD are now being infused with beverages! Cannabis infused water is now a reality thanks to companies like Bevcanna who are currently making huge waves in this quickly growing industry! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Marcello Leone the CEO of Bevcanna about this new emerging market of cannabis infused drinks, why he personally got involved in this space and where he sees the future of cannabis legalization going on a global scale!

To learn more about Bevcanna visit:
https://www.bevcanna.com

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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