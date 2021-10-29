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Mandates spewed by Int. Asset Management Companies Aren't Laws. Do not comply.
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228 views • October 29, 2021
The QR Code is a Banking/Asset Management Company Mandate. Since when are they the global government that is to own everything and then rent it out to those of left that they don't kill in the first couple to few rounds of all this BS? #BidenEffect
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