Jeff & Erica - Vaccine Extinction Level Event 4Dec23

McMillan On 'White Lung' Disease, Communist NY AND FL Both Have Laws To Force Vax And Put People In Camps -- December 4, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on December 4, 2023, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/

204 pictures/memes: Henry Makow, Babylon Bee, Martin Armstrong, most from Jim Stone over the years (before Iceland's servers stole everything and shut it down).