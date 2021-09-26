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Dr. Patrick Phillips - Our Battle for Human Sovereignty
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172 views • September 26, 2021
Dr. Patrick Phillips is a Family and Emergency Physician in Englehart Ontario. He has been outspoken on lockdowns, vaccine adverse effects and the deterioration of ethics in the medical community. He created the "Declaration of Canadian Physicians For Science and Truth" which can be found at https://canadianphysicians.org.
LINKS referred to in this interview:
Ontario Human Rights Commission: http://www.ohrc.on.ca/en
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance: https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Enable Air: https://enableair.com/
NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Action4Canada Notice of Liability: https://action4canada.com/notice-of-liability-medical-professionals-firefighters-etc/
StandUpCanada Notice of Liability: https://standupcanada.solutions/rights-to-refuse-vaxx
United Healthcare Workers of Ontario UHCWO Notice of Liability: https://standupcanada.solutions/uhcwo-notice-of-liability
VCC Video Channels - Paula Tucci's deep dive into Notice of Liability: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/video-audio-presentations-on-vaccination/
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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today to Stay Informed!:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join//
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
LINKS referred to in this interview:
Ontario Human Rights Commission: http://www.ohrc.on.ca/en
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance: https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Enable Air: https://enableair.com/
NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Action4Canada Notice of Liability: https://action4canada.com/notice-of-liability-medical-professionals-firefighters-etc/
StandUpCanada Notice of Liability: https://standupcanada.solutions/rights-to-refuse-vaxx
United Healthcare Workers of Ontario UHCWO Notice of Liability: https://standupcanada.solutions/uhcwo-notice-of-liability
VCC Video Channels - Paula Tucci's deep dive into Notice of Liability: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/video-audio-presentations-on-vaccination/
************************
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today to Stay Informed!:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join//
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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