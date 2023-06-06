WHAT is ESG and WHY Has it Taken Over the "WOKE-PLACE"?



The Healthy American Peggy Hall

Streamed live 6/5/2023

🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement -- http://ketowithpeggy.com Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! What is ESG? https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/why-esg-is-here-to-stay

JP Morgan ESG: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/about/governance/esg

Corporate Governance Institute: https://www.thecorporategovernanceinstitute.com/

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: / @truehopedavid TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement ✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level. Go here to subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/ ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7



