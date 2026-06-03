Lukewarm and Loving it

Stick with You Know





When I go to a restaurant I stick with what I know. “Olive Garden, Ravioli” “Huckleberries, breakfast, bacon, potatoes”





At Outback I get a blooming onion and the ribs, I stick with what I know?





My Sister Leona and her husband Paul move to NORCAl few years back.





My Sister Leona and her husband Paul are not like me, their adventurers?





So we go out to dinner, I order my usual and they always order something they never had before, “O that sounds good” and they don’t like it.





Now I have to listen to them complain for an hour?





Sometimes You Have to step out of your comfort zone when what you are doing is no longer working?