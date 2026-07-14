MIDDLE EAST PUMMELED! - Iran & United States Exchange Strikes As Oil Prices Skyrocket!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuation of the War in Iran as the MoU falls apart as expected and President Trump approves massive strikes against Iran.





We are seeing some of the largest scale attacks in the Middle East since the beginning of this war as Bahrain and Kuwait are shelled. For months we have been called "negative" and "blackpilled" for pointing out the obvious. This war is not going away anytime soon. The Iran War was scripted long ago.





The MoU was never even legitimized by Iran as they claim communication has been frozen for some time now. Despite this, Trump has claimed deals were made 40 times now. Most of these so-called "deals" allow Israel to strike if they feel "threatened." With this, Israel continues to strike Lebanon, occupy parts of Syria and hit Iran despite a fake "ceasefire."





President Trump is also now claiming that oil is flowing better than ever before in history which is blatantly delusional. Brent Crude is breaking above $83.





The Strait of Hormuz is closed and tankers are being bombed. The global supply chain is fracturing even more than previously.





On top of all of this, President Trump is claiming he is sanctioning Russia, Iran and Hezbollah "in honor of Lindsey Graham." Seriously...





This will continue to devastate the global economy, destroy shipping, force farmers into bankruptcy which in turn will lead to further shortages, controlled rations and digital allowance systems as we've been warning about.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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