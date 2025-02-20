BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hungary’s Viktor Orban is by far the longest serving head of state in Europe, and by this point has been vindicated on pretty much everything. So when he says that going forward it’s Ukraine,
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 2 months ago

Hungary’s Viktor Orban is by far the longest serving head of state in Europe, and by this point has been vindicated on pretty much everything. So when he says that going forward it’s Ukraine, not Russia, that may be the biggest threat to the west, it’s worth paying attention.

(0:00) Viktor Orban’s Predictions Were Right
(2:40) USAID’s Actions in Hungary
(4:29) Why Was USAID Spreading Transgenderism in Foreign Countries?
(9:18) George Soros’ Mission to Destroy the West
(11:16) Has This Mass Migration Policy Worked?
(15:52) Orban’s Assessment of the German Economy and Its Impact on the US
(19:26) Why Is the Destruction of Nord Stream Completely Ignored?
(30:06) Why Is Orban Smeared as a Puppet of Putin?
(38:27) Is It Possible to Repair Relations Between Russia and the US?
(49:14) Orban’s Thoughts on Zelensky
(52:38) Will We See a Peace Deal?

Keywords
attentionviktorin europenot russiahungarysorban is by far the longest serving head of stateand by this point has been vindicated on pretty much everythingso when he says that going forward its ukrainethat may be the biggest threat to the westits worth paying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy