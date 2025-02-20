Hungary’s Viktor Orban is by far the longest serving head of state in Europe, and by this point has been vindicated on pretty much everything. So when he says that going forward it’s Ukraine, not Russia, that may be the biggest threat to the west, it’s worth paying attention.



(0:00) Viktor Orban’s Predictions Were Right

(2:40) USAID’s Actions in Hungary

(4:29) Why Was USAID Spreading Transgenderism in Foreign Countries?

(9:18) George Soros’ Mission to Destroy the West

(11:16) Has This Mass Migration Policy Worked?

(15:52) Orban’s Assessment of the German Economy and Its Impact on the US

(19:26) Why Is the Destruction of Nord Stream Completely Ignored?

(30:06) Why Is Orban Smeared as a Puppet of Putin?

(38:27) Is It Possible to Repair Relations Between Russia and the US?

(49:14) Orban’s Thoughts on Zelensky

(52:38) Will We See a Peace Deal?

