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D.Buzz to Twitter : Tutorial (V2)
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10 views • August 07, 2021
A short guide on how to use the D.Buzz to Twitter feature.
This tutorial will examine the two different ways you can use the "Buzz" to Twitter built-in feature.
The first method: while making a new buzz click the checkbox.
The second method: while looking at Buzz's you have made, you can click the three dots, then select the Buzz to Twitter feature.
Things to note:
At this time hashtags do not get transferred in you have to enter your hashtags again, the same with any images that you uploaded.
Please reach out to us on discord at: https://discord.gg/E96E9zWt if you have any questions or comments.
This tutorial will examine the two different ways you can use the "Buzz" to Twitter built-in feature.
The first method: while making a new buzz click the checkbox.
The second method: while looking at Buzz's you have made, you can click the three dots, then select the Buzz to Twitter feature.
Things to note:
At this time hashtags do not get transferred in you have to enter your hashtags again, the same with any images that you uploaded.
Please reach out to us on discord at: https://discord.gg/E96E9zWt if you have any questions or comments.
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